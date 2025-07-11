Left Menu

Shareholders Reject Zee Entertainment's Fundraising Proposal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shareholders rejected a proposal to raise Rs 2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities, which would have increased promoter shareholding to 18.4%. The special resolution required 75% approval but received only 59.514%. Noted investors supported the proposal, though it ultimately failed to pass.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:15 IST
Shareholders Reject Zee Entertainment's Fundraising Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd faced a setback as its shareholders rejected a fundraising proposal aimed at raising Rs 2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities.

Intended to increase promoter stake to 18.4%, the proposal fell short, garnering only 59.514% approval, against the required 75% for a special resolution.

Despite significant investor backing, including from Norges Bank Investment Management, the proposal failed, indicating a notable divide in shareholder opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025