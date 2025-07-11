Shareholders Reject Zee Entertainment's Fundraising Proposal

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd faced a setback as its shareholders rejected a fundraising proposal aimed at raising Rs 2,237.44 crore from promoter group entities.

Intended to increase promoter stake to 18.4%, the proposal fell short, garnering only 59.514% approval, against the required 75% for a special resolution.

Despite significant investor backing, including from Norges Bank Investment Management, the proposal failed, indicating a notable divide in shareholder opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)