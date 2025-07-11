Left Menu

Goregaon Bus Collision: Eight Injured in Stationary Truck Crash

A collision in Mumbai's Goregaon area between a BEST bus and a stationary truck injured eight people, including passengers, the driver, and conductor. The accident occurred when the bus driver swerved to avoid a car. All injured were taken to the hospital.

In a startling turn of events, a BEST bus rammed into a stationary truck in Mumbai's bustling Goregaon area early on a Friday morning, leaving eight individuals injured. Among the wounded were six passengers, along with the bus's driver and conductor, who were all promptly rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

The collision unfolded near the Vanrai police station at approximately 6:30 AM. The ill-fated bus was en route to Sewree bus station from Dindoshi when an unforeseen car darted out from a service road ahead, prompting the bus driver to veer left. However, the evasive maneuver resulted in a loss of control, culminating in a crash with the stationary truck.

Those injured include the bus driver, conductor, and passengers—identified as Ashraf Sahid Husen, Sitaram Gaikwad, Bharti Mandavkar, Sudhakar Rewale, Pochiya Naresh Kanpochi, and Amit Yadav. According to officials, the front of the bus sustained significant damage from the impact.

