Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Priya Nair's Historic Appointment as HUL's First Woman CEO
Priya Nair has been appointed as the first woman CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd, effective August 1, 2025. Shares of HUL surged nearly 5% following the announcement. Nair, currently President at Unilever, will join the HUL Board, succeeding Rohit Jawa who steps down in 2025.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has announced that Priya Nair will take over as its CEO and Managing Director, making her the first woman to hold this position in the company's history.
Following the announcement, HUL's shares surged nearly 5%, closing at Rs 2,520.10 on the BSE, underlining investor confidence in her leadership.
Nair, currently Unilever's President for Beauty & Wellbeing, will officially begin her role on August 1, 2025, succeeding Rohit Jawa, and will also join the HUL Board.
