India Leads Global Push as Yadav Chairs High-Level Meet on Big Cat Conservation

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, today chaired a high-level consultative meeting on the Collaborative Initiative for Big Cat Conservation under the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) in New Delhi. The meeting brought together Ambassadors, High Commissioners and senior representatives from Big-cat range countries, along with officials of the Government of India, marking another major step in strengthening international cooperation for protecting the world’s most iconic predators.

IBCA: A Global Vision Rooted in Shared Responsibility

Opening the meeting, Shri Yadav reiterated that the IBCA is a visionary initiative conceptualized by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to create a global, partnership-driven platform dedicated to the survival of the world’s seven major big cat species—tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, cheetahs, pumas and jaguars.

He emphasized that big cats are not merely charismatic representatives of wildlife; they play crucial roles as apex predators and key regulators of ecological balance, influencing prey populations, forest health and the resilience of ecosystems.

“These species are the sentinels of ecosystem wellbeing. Our aim is to work collectively to restore habitats, strengthen capacities and promote knowledge exchange for the green growth of their landscapes,” Shri Yadav stated.

Global Big Cats Summit 2026: A Call for Unified Conservation Action

With India preparing to host the Global Big Cats Summit in New Delhi in 2026, the Minister invited all Big-cat range nations to contribute ideas, best practices and innovations that can collectively advance conservation outcomes. He urged countries that harbor big cat populations to join the IBCA, enhancing global solidarity and scientific collaboration.

Shri Yadav noted that the Alliance offers a unique platform “to share strengths, learn from each other, and contribute to a global partnership that protects species, safeguards ecosystems, and builds climate resilience for generations.”

India’s Conservation Ethos: A Blend of Culture, Science and Sustainability

Highlighting India’s long-standing commitment to wildlife protection—from Project Tiger to Project Lion and the reintroduction of the cheetah—the Minister said, “Conservation is not activism, it’s our lifestyle.” He underscored that India’s conservation model is driven by nature-based solutions, community participation, and a cultural ethos that reveres biodiversity.

He further stressed that economic development must be evaluated not merely by financial indicators but by ecological health and environmental sustainability, aligning with India’s broader climate and biodiversity commitments.

IBCA Expands Global Footprint

The Minister announced that IBCA has now progressed into its next phase of international operation.

The IBCA Secretariat, headquartered in New Delhi, is fully functional.

18 countries have officially joined the Alliance.

3 countries hold Observer Status.

Several global organizations and conservation partners are actively contributing expertise, funding and technical support.

A Renewed Commitment to Protect the World’s Big Cats

The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to enhance capacity building, scientific cooperation, data sharing, and joint conservation actions across continents. Member countries emphasized the need to tackle threats such as habitat loss, climate change, poaching and human-wildlife conflict through coordinated strategies.

India reaffirmed its strong commitment to working with all global partners to secure a sustainable future for big cats and their habitats—ensuring that these majestic species continue to thrive for generations to come.