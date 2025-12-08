Left Menu

Flashpoint: YMTC Challenges U.S. Defense Department's Allegations

China's YMTC has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department over its inclusion on a list of entities linked to Beijing's military. The company disputes the designation, citing harm to its reputation and business relationships. Similar cases involve other companies with alleged military connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:48 IST
Flashpoint: YMTC Challenges U.S. Defense Department's Allegations

China's leading flash memory chipmaker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), has initiated legal proceedings against the U.S. Defense Department. The lawsuit challenges the company's inclusion on a controversial list of entities purportedly linked to Beijing's military.

Filed in a federal court in Washington, YMTC seeks to overturn the designation, arguing it relies on outdated and incorrect information. The company claims the listing has inflicted substantial financial and reputational damage, curtailing business with American partners.

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend as other technology companies confront similar U.S. government allegations. Despite dismissals in past cases, YMTC emphasizes its products are strictly commercial and unrelated to military applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025