Flashpoint: YMTC Challenges U.S. Defense Department's Allegations
China's YMTC has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Defense Department over its inclusion on a list of entities linked to Beijing's military. The company disputes the designation, citing harm to its reputation and business relationships. Similar cases involve other companies with alleged military connections.
China's leading flash memory chipmaker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), has initiated legal proceedings against the U.S. Defense Department. The lawsuit challenges the company's inclusion on a controversial list of entities purportedly linked to Beijing's military.
Filed in a federal court in Washington, YMTC seeks to overturn the designation, arguing it relies on outdated and incorrect information. The company claims the listing has inflicted substantial financial and reputational damage, curtailing business with American partners.
This lawsuit is part of a broader trend as other technology companies confront similar U.S. government allegations. Despite dismissals in past cases, YMTC emphasizes its products are strictly commercial and unrelated to military applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
