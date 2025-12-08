Flashpoint: YMTC Challenges U.S. Defense Department's Allegations

China's leading flash memory chipmaker, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC), has initiated legal proceedings against the U.S. Defense Department. The lawsuit challenges the company's inclusion on a controversial list of entities purportedly linked to Beijing's military.

Filed in a federal court in Washington, YMTC seeks to overturn the designation, arguing it relies on outdated and incorrect information. The company claims the listing has inflicted substantial financial and reputational damage, curtailing business with American partners.

This lawsuit is part of a broader trend as other technology companies confront similar U.S. government allegations. Despite dismissals in past cases, YMTC emphasizes its products are strictly commercial and unrelated to military applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)