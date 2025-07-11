Left Menu

Avenue Supermarts Reports Slight Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs

Avenue Supermarts, operating under the brand DMart, faced a slight decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 772.81 crore for Q1 ending June 30, 2025, owing to increased expenses. However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,359.7 crore. Total expenses reached Rs 15,321.66 crore, up from last year's figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:54 IST
Avenue Supermarts Reports Slight Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the company behind the DMart brand, reported a minor drop in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 772.81 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This decline is attributed to surging operational expenses, as outlined in their latest regulatory filing.

Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue from operations showed a significant increase, standing at Rs 16,359.7 crore compared to Rs 14,069.14 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses also saw an upward trend, amounting to Rs 15,321.66 crore, substantially higher than the Rs 13,056.61 crore reported for the corresponding period last year.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025