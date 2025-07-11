Avenue Supermarts Reports Slight Profit Dip Amid Rising Costs
Avenue Supermarts, operating under the brand DMart, faced a slight decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 772.81 crore for Q1 ending June 30, 2025, owing to increased expenses. However, revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,359.7 crore. Total expenses reached Rs 15,321.66 crore, up from last year's figures.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd, the company behind the DMart brand, reported a minor drop in its consolidated net profit, totaling Rs 772.81 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This decline is attributed to surging operational expenses, as outlined in their latest regulatory filing.
Despite the profit dip, the company's revenue from operations showed a significant increase, standing at Rs 16,359.7 crore compared to Rs 14,069.14 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Total expenses also saw an upward trend, amounting to Rs 15,321.66 crore, substantially higher than the Rs 13,056.61 crore reported for the corresponding period last year.
