Left Menu

Telangana's Vision: Strengthening Ties and Aiming for Economic Growth

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlights the state's vision of economic growth and strengthening people-to-people exchange with the US. With over 200 American companies in Hyderabad, Telangana aims to expand trade ties and reach a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 00:09 IST
Telangana's Vision: Strengthening Ties and Aiming for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad is currently home to about 200 American companies spread across sectors like IT, pharma, and defense, according to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Speaking at the American Independence Day celebrations, he expressed the state's commitment to enhancing trade and cultural exchanges with the United States.

The Chief Minister emphasized the 'TelanganaRising' vision, aiming to create a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035, and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. He noted the expanding interaction between the two regions, particularly through the growing number of Telugu students heading to American universities.

Reddy acknowledged the critical role of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, led by Jennifer Larson, in reinforcing strong bilateral relations. He also stressed the importance of the Telugu community in the US, underscoring Telugu as one of the fastest-growing languages there.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025