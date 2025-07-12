Telangana's Vision: Strengthening Ties and Aiming for Economic Growth
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlights the state's vision of economic growth and strengthening people-to-people exchange with the US. With over 200 American companies in Hyderabad, Telangana aims to expand trade ties and reach a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035.
Hyderabad is currently home to about 200 American companies spread across sectors like IT, pharma, and defense, according to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Speaking at the American Independence Day celebrations, he expressed the state's commitment to enhancing trade and cultural exchanges with the United States.
The Chief Minister emphasized the 'TelanganaRising' vision, aiming to create a USD 1 trillion economy by 2035, and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047. He noted the expanding interaction between the two regions, particularly through the growing number of Telugu students heading to American universities.
Reddy acknowledged the critical role of the US Consulate in Hyderabad, led by Jennifer Larson, in reinforcing strong bilateral relations. He also stressed the importance of the Telugu community in the US, underscoring Telugu as one of the fastest-growing languages there.
