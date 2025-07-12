Left Menu

Tragic Lift-Off: Inside the Air India Boeing 787-8 Crash

The AAIB report details a critical Air India Boeing 787-8 crash during takeoff. Engine fuel cutoff switches misoperated, causing a loss of thrust. Despite attempts to resolve the issue mid-flight, the engines could not fully recover. The plane crashed, prompting an urgent emergency response.

New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 03:36 IST
  India

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report uncovering the series of events leading to an Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. Shortly after takeoff, engine fuel control switches misoperated, resulting in a fatal decrease in engine power.

The recorded data indicate that the incident unfolded in seconds, with critical engine fuel cutoff switches transitioning unexpectedly. Despite pilots' attempts to switch the controls back, the engines couldn't regain thrust, ultimately leading to a crash outside the airport perimeter.

Emergency responders quickly activated protocols, but unfortunately, the crash occurred with no prior indication of external disturbances like bird strikes. The tragic event emphasizes the need for scrutinizing automatic control systems in aviation safety.

