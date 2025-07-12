Tragic Lift-Off: Inside the Air India Boeing 787-8 Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released a preliminary report uncovering the series of events leading to an Air India Boeing 787-8 crash. Shortly after takeoff, engine fuel control switches misoperated, resulting in a fatal decrease in engine power.

The recorded data indicate that the incident unfolded in seconds, with critical engine fuel cutoff switches transitioning unexpectedly. Despite pilots' attempts to switch the controls back, the engines couldn't regain thrust, ultimately leading to a crash outside the airport perimeter.

Emergency responders quickly activated protocols, but unfortunately, the crash occurred with no prior indication of external disturbances like bird strikes. The tragic event emphasizes the need for scrutinizing automatic control systems in aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)