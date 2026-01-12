Left Menu

India's Ambitious Smartphone Security Mandate Faces Industry Pushback

India's government is urging smartphone companies to share source code and implement various software changes as part of increased security measures. This demand has created tension with industry giants like Apple and Samsung. The proposal aims to safeguard data amidst rising digital threats but faces criticism for lacking global precedent.

Updated: 12-01-2026 10:54 IST
India's Ambitious Smartphone Security Mandate Faces Industry Pushback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's government is proposing new security measures that require smartphone manufacturers to share their source code and make multiple software changes. This move is part of a broader effort to enhance data security in the nation's rapidly growing digital ecosystem.

Technology giants, including Apple and Samsung, have expressed concerns, arguing that the proposed 83 standards could risk the exposure of proprietary details. These companies insist there's no global precedent for such measures, suggesting they are overly intrusive and could compromise their business operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration counters that these steps are necessary to combat online fraud and safeguard user data. With nearly 750 million smartphones in India, the government's proposals underscore a growing tug-of-war between regulatory ambitions and industry pushback. Ongoing consultations aim to refine the framework, ensuring it balances security concerns with practical implementation challenges.

