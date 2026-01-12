Tragedy Strikes: Son Allegedly Murders Mother in Violent Outburst

A shocking incident of domestic violence unfolded in the Purani Bazaar locality, where a 40-year-old man reportedly murdered his elderly mother. The accused, known as Guddu alias Yakub, engaged in a fierce argument with his 75-year-old mother, Ayesha, on Sunday night, leading to a violent assault.

Despite the neighbors' attempts to rescue the victim, Guddu, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, locked the door and continued the attack until his mother succumbed to her injuries. The local police have taken swift action by arresting Guddu and sending Ayesha's body for a post-mortem examination.

This tragic event has sent ripples through the community, with authorities urging increased awareness and intervention in cases of domestic violence. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar provided details of the incident, emphasizing the need for vigilance in such situations.

