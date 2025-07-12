Left Menu

ALPA India Demands Fair Inquiry into Air India Crash

The Airline Pilots' Association of India demands a fair investigation into the Air India crash that killed 260 people. They claim the current probe is biased towards pilot error and insist on a more fact-based approach, emphasizing transparency with their involvement as observers.

The Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA) has called for a transparent and fair examination of the Air India crash that occurred on June 12, leading to 260 fatalities. The association criticizes the current investigation's focus on pilot error.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report indicates that both engines of Air India flight AI171 lost fuel supply almost simultaneously, causing the aircraft to crash shortly after takeoff. A recorded cockpit conversation reveals confusion about the sudden fuel cutoff.

ALPA India insists on a fact-based inquiry and has requested its representatives to participate as observers, ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation process. ALPA India is part of the International Federation of Airline Pilots' Association.

