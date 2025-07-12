Left Menu

Controversial Preliminary Report on Air India Crash Sparks Debate

The preliminary report on the Air India crash that killed 260 reveals possible pilot error but also cites technical issues with Boeing and GE. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi criticizes the companies, while BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy indicates technical reasons for the crash. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat urges restraint in speculation.

  India

The release of a preliminary report on the Ahmedabad Air India crash that took 260 lives is stirring discussions across political and aviation circles. The initial findings by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) hint at a possible catastrophic pilot error involving fuel cutoff switches in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi openly accused Boeing, GE, and Tata Air India of overlooking critical FAA advisories and failing in their roles. Her remarks were made public through a post on social media platform X, pointing fingers away from the pilots and towards the corporations.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a qualified pilot, noted that the aircraft attained initial takeoff speed and mentioned technical problems as possible causes. CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat advised against speculation, emphasizing the importance of awaiting the final report to honor those who lost their lives.

