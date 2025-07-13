Amarnath Yatra Convoy Collision: 10 Injured in Bus Accident

A convoy part of the Amarnath Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, experienced a bus collision on Sunday, resulting in 10 injured pilgrims. The incident occurred in Kulgam district as the convoy returned to a base camp.

Emergency services swiftly transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where officials declared their condition as stable. Despite sustaining damages, three buses involved in the mishap provided crucial insights into traffic and safety considerations during large pilgrimages.

Authorities facilitated the continuation of the pilgrimage by relocating unaffected travelers to reserve buses, ensuring the Yatra's progression. The accident highlights ongoing challenges in managing large-scale religious events safely.