Woman Faces Charges for VPN Use in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, a woman has been charged for allegedly defying an official order prohibiting Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage on mobile devices, according to police reports on Saturday.

Meena Sharma, who resides in Palnoo village and is married to Mohan Lal, was booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Majalta police station. She is accused of breaching a January 3 district magistrate directive banning VPN usage.

An investigation is ongoing, and authorities have urged residents to avoid using VPNs and other restricted applications on their phones, as communicated by a police spokesperson.

