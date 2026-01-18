Left Menu

HADP: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Landscape

The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) drives agricultural transformation in Jammu and Kashmir, establishing over 92,000 units with a Rs 5,013 crore investment. With a focus on sustainable agriculture and income generation, HADP supports over 13 lakh families and transitions farming practices while enhancing market linkages.

HADP: Transforming Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Landscape
The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) is revolutionizing agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir, with the establishment of more than 92,000 units throughout the Union Territory, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The initiative, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2024, boasts a total budget of Rs 5,013 crore and encompasses 29 interconnected projects across agriculture, horticulture, and livestock sectors. It aims to transition agriculture from subsistence-based methods to sustainable and profitable livelihoods.

HADP has registered over 3.7 lakh farmers under its program, facilitating 171 different activities. Of the 5.9 lakh applications received, nearly four lakh have been approved. Thousands of units are being tracked digitally, generating measurable revenue and employment, indicating successful public investment in agriculture.

