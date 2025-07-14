Tragedy in the Skies: London Southend Airport Crash

Emergency services rushed to London Southend Airport on Sunday following a small plane crash that forced the cancellation of all flights. Details regarding the plane's destination or passenger count remain undisclosed, but officials confirmed it was a serious incident involving a general aviation aircraft.

British media identified the plane as a Beechcraft B200 Super King Air, a medical transport jet en route to the Netherlands. Images surfaced online showing fire and smoke at the crash site. Witness John Johnson reported seeing a fireball after the plane inverted and crashed shortly after take-off.

Essex Police and emergency teams, including fire and ambulance services, arrived promptly. Local MP David Burton-Sampson called for the public to stay clear of the area while investigations are underway, offering his thoughts to those affected by the incident.