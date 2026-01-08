Left Menu

Nanded gears up for surge in devotees ahead of Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day

Various programmes, including elocution and essay competitions, have also been organised, the official said.Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile said during the meeting that parking and accommodation arrangements have been finalised.

PTI | Nanded | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:05 IST
Nanded gears up for surge in devotees ahead of Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day
The authorities have begun preparing crowd management measures for devotees in Maharashtra's Nanded ahead of Guru Teg Bahadur's 350th martyrdom day, an official has said.

Around 10 lakh pilgrims are expected to visit Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, popularly called Hazur Sahib, in the city for the 'Shaheedi Samagam' on January 24 and 25 to mark the ninth Sikh guru's 350th martyrdom day, the official said.

Twenty-six committees have been formed to ensure basic amenities for pilgrims. Various programmes, including elocution and essay competitions, have also been organised, the official said.

Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile said during the meeting that parking and accommodation arrangements have been finalised. A total of 72 hospitals have been roped in to provide medical assistance to visitors, the official added.

