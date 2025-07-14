Multiples Takes the Lead: VIP Industries Undergoes Strategic Stake Sale

In a significant move, Dilip Piramal and his family, key stakeholders in VIP Industries, are set to sell up to 32% of their holdings to Multiples, an Alternate Asset Management company. This strategic decision marks a pivotal shift in the company's ownership and management structure.

According to a joint statement issued by both parties, the transaction will also prompt an open offer to acquire an additional 26% of shares, as per SEBI Takeover Regulations. The decision comes amid efforts to revive VIP Industries' strong legacy in the competitive luggage and travel accessories sector.

Post-transaction, Multiples will assume control of the company, while Dilip Piramal will stay on as a shareholder and Chairman Emeritus. The open offer is priced at Rs 388 per share, with a total consideration of Rs 1,437.78 crore, subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India.