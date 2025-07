Tesla Electrifies Mumbai: Launches First Experience Centre in India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Tesla's first Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone for the automaker in India. Welcoming Tesla, Fadnavis declared the move a testament to Tesla choosing the right city and state for its operations.

The minister expressed his excitement over Tesla's launch in Mumbai, highlighting the establishment of a logistics and servicing framework along with the introduction of four major charging stations. He emphasized Maharashtra's prominence in electric mobility and expressed optimism about Tesla's potential manufacturing ventures in the state.

Fadnavis lauded Tesla's global reputation for design, innovation, and sustainability, calling it the reason for its worldwide acclaim. Despite initial reports suggesting Tesla's interest in importing vehicles for sale, the company's commitment to building a presence in India is clear, as evidenced by its hiring efforts and discussions with Indian leadership.

India's recent EV policy has reduced import duties, incentivizing international manufacturers like Tesla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's engagement with Tesla CEO Elon Musk has steered discussions toward fostering technological collaboration. As Tesla unveils its first showroom in Mumbai, it aims to gauge the market's potential and embed its premium electric vehicles in this burgeoning sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)