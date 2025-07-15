Nissan's Strategic Shift: Closing Oppama Factory to Revamp Production

Nissan has announced plans to shut down its flagship Oppama factory in Japan, transferring production to another plant in Kyushu. This strategic move aims to cut costs and streamline operations as part of a broader restructuring initiative to enhance profitability.

The Oppama plant, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, will cease vehicle production at the end of the fiscal year in March 2028. Models slated for or already in production there will transition to Nissan Motor Kyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Facing financial pressures from declining global sales and restructuring costs, Nissan, headquartered in Yokohama, intends to reduce its auto plants from 17 to 10 and cut its production capacity significantly. CEO Ivan Espinosa, who assumed his role in April, will address these strategic changes.