Nissan's Strategic Shift: Closing Oppama Factory to Revamp Production

Nissan is closing its Oppama factory to reduce costs and will move production to Kyushu. The closure is part of a restructuring effort to boost profitability. The company has been financially strained due to declining sales and high restructuring expenses. It's also reducing its global workforce and plant numbers.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Nissan has announced plans to shut down its flagship Oppama factory in Japan, transferring production to another plant in Kyushu. This strategic move aims to cut costs and streamline operations as part of a broader restructuring initiative to enhance profitability.

The Oppama plant, located in Kanagawa Prefecture, will cease vehicle production at the end of the fiscal year in March 2028. Models slated for or already in production there will transition to Nissan Motor Kyushu in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Facing financial pressures from declining global sales and restructuring costs, Nissan, headquartered in Yokohama, intends to reduce its auto plants from 17 to 10 and cut its production capacity significantly. CEO Ivan Espinosa, who assumed his role in April, will address these strategic changes.

