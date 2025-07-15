Bihar Cabinet's Ambitious Job Creation Plan: Aiming for One Crore Opportunities

The Bihar Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has approved a groundbreaking proposal aiming to create 'one crore jobs and employment opportunities' over the next five years. This ambitious initiative was given the green light during a Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday.

A 12-member committee, led by the Development Commissioner, has been formed to explore possibilities and oversee the project's progression. The initiative targets doubling the previous employment goal, with a focus on government jobs, private sector roles, and industrial growth.

In a move coinciding with upcoming assembly polls, the Cabinet also approved funding for metro rail development, ensuring robust infrastructure support for the employment plan. Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has raised concerns regarding the plan's feasibility and funding sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)