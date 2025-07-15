Left Menu

Tesla Model Y: Revving the Electric Revolution in India

Tesla has launched its Model Y SUV in India, featuring Full-Self Driving technology. Available in RWD and LR RWD variants, offering ranges of 500 km and 622 km respectively. It includes advanced tech features such as multiple screens, an upgraded sound system, and improved comfort and connectivity amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:46 IST
Tesla Model Y: Revving the Electric Revolution in India
Tesla Model Y (Photo/@Tesla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tesla has officially debuted its Model Y electric midsize SUV in India, further expanding the electric vehicle market in the country. This launch introduces Tesla's Full-Self Driving (FSD) system, an advanced driver-assistance technology aimed at enhancing driving experiences.

The Model Y comes in two variants: the Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD), with a range of 500 kilometers and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds; and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (LR RWD), offering a more extensive range of 622 kilometers, achieving the same speed in 5.6 seconds. Both versions feature rapid supercharging capabilities, enabling quick boosts of up to 238 and 267 kilometers within 15 minutes.

Inside, Tesla has prioritized comfort and technology. The Model Y's first row features power-reclining, heated, and ventilated seats, while the second row includes power-folding and heating options. A robust nine-speaker sound system ensures audio quality throughout. Technologically, the front row boasts a 15.4-inch touchscreen, complemented by an 8-inch screen for the second row.

Further enhancing the experience, Tesla has integrated second-generation suspension noise reduction hardware and ambient lighting throughout the interior. For climate control, laminated and tinted safety glass ensures efficient thermal management, supported by power-actuated air vents.

Connectivity is fortified with eight exterior cameras, including a new front-facing lens, alongside enhanced hardware handling. The Model Y also offers a hands-free power trunk, enhancing convenience. This strategic entry by Tesla marks a pivotal moment in India's burgeoning electric vehicle sector, blending high-performance with cutting-edge features.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025