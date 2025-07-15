Left Menu

Delhi's Transport Overhaul: Towards a Sustainable Future

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is transforming the city's public transport system. Key reforms include modernising the Delhi Transport Corporation, upgrading bus infrastructure, restructuring routes, and introducing smart travel cards. Efforts focus on sustainability, efficiency, and inclusivity with support from IIT Delhi and the central government.

The Delhi government is spearheading a significant overhaul of the city's public transport, with an emphasis on modernising infrastructure and improving accessibility, according to an official statement. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is leading these efforts to transform the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and upgrade bus routes.

Backed by expertise from IIT Delhi, the initiative aims to boost connectivity particularly in underserved areas. A smart travel card system, alongside dedicated provisions for women and transgender passengers, is set to enhance commuter experience. These efforts align with ongoing climate-conscious measures such as integrating electric buses.

Infrastructure upgrades, including bus shelter renovations and modern terminals, are part of this ambitious project, funded through a Public-Private Partnership model. With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision is to develop a world-class, sustainable transport network serving the needs of all Delhi citizens.

