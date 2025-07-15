Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Malshej Ghat Highway

A landslide on Malshej Ghat along National Highway 61 caused traffic disruptions in Thane district on Tuesday, an official reported.

The incident took place on the Kalyan-Malshej Ghat section at around 2:20 pm, instigated by heavy rains that loosened rocks on the hillside, resulting in debris falling onto the highway.

Prompt intervention by local workers and the use of a JCB machine led to the clearing of debris, allowing one-way traffic initially, with the road fully reopening to two-way traffic by 5:30 pm.

