Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Malshej Ghat Highway

A sudden landslide caused by heavy rains disrupted traffic on Malshej Ghat on National Highway 61 in Thane district. The incident, triggered by a combination of intense heat and rainfall, led to partial road closures. Quick action by local workers cleared debris and restored traffic flow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide on Malshej Ghat along National Highway 61 caused traffic disruptions in Thane district on Tuesday, an official reported.

The incident took place on the Kalyan-Malshej Ghat section at around 2:20 pm, instigated by heavy rains that loosened rocks on the hillside, resulting in debris falling onto the highway.

Prompt intervention by local workers and the use of a JCB machine led to the clearing of debris, allowing one-way traffic initially, with the road fully reopening to two-way traffic by 5:30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

