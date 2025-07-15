Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Malshej Ghat Highway
A sudden landslide caused by heavy rains disrupted traffic on Malshej Ghat on National Highway 61 in Thane district. The incident, triggered by a combination of intense heat and rainfall, led to partial road closures. Quick action by local workers cleared debris and restored traffic flow.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A landslide on Malshej Ghat along National Highway 61 caused traffic disruptions in Thane district on Tuesday, an official reported.
The incident took place on the Kalyan-Malshej Ghat section at around 2:20 pm, instigated by heavy rains that loosened rocks on the hillside, resulting in debris falling onto the highway.
Prompt intervention by local workers and the use of a JCB machine led to the clearing of debris, allowing one-way traffic initially, with the road fully reopening to two-way traffic by 5:30 pm.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement