Massive Security Prepared for Thane District Civic Elections

In preparation for the January 15 civic body elections, Thane District will see the deployment of over 10,908 police officers and personnel, officials announced on Monday.

The Thane Police Commissionerate has coordinated efforts across Thane, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar, aiming to maintain law and order on election day.

Additional forces, including six companies and one platoon from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), have been stationed to bolster election security.

Enhanced drone camera surveillance is operational at every police station, with intensified monitoring planned for the polling day.

Authorities are undertaking route marches in sensitive zones, and checks on known criminals are conducted daily to curb illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)