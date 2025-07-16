Dual-Speed Dilemma: China's Economic Strain on Workers

Zhang Jinming, a state firm employee in China, supplements his income by delivering food after a 24% salary cut. Like many, he's pressured by economic strain as China's export-focused growth model struggles with sustaining demand.

The Chinese economy faces challenges with increased contract and payment delays despite a 5.2% growth rate amid U.S. tariffs. Profound competition affects industrial profits, pushing companies to cut costs and impacting workers adversely as wages drop.

Economists advocate a structural shift towards domestic consumption to counter the lopsided growth. As arrears in key sectors rise, Beijing confronts its commitment to elevate household spending, amid apprehensions of impending deflation.

