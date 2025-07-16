Left Menu

L&T Tech Services' Q1FY26 Results Show Surging Growth and Innovation

L&T Technology Services records significant growth in Q1FY26, with revenues soaring by 16.4% YoY and a net profit increase of 0.7%. The company continues to capitalize on AI advancements, introducing the proprietary PLxAI framework, and strengthening global operations with a new design center in Plano, Texas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:01 IST
L&T Technology Services Reports 16% Growth in Q1FY26. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services Limited, a prominent force in India's engineering services sector, has unveiled a robust performance for the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company's Q1FY26 results highlight a vital revenue surge of 16.4% year-on-year, reaching Rs. 28,660 million. Simultaneously, their USD revenues climbed to $335.3 million, showing a 13.6% rise.

Marking strong business acumen in securing large-scale deals, the quarter witnessed a slew of notable agreements. Among them was a $50 million deal, alongside three deals worth between $20-30 million and six deals exceeding $10 million each. CEO Amit Chadha emphasized the growing role of AI, noting, "AI has become central to our client interactions, significantly influencing our developmental agendas."

L&T Technology Services is doubling down on technological advancements, launching the PLxAI framework designed to expedite product development. Additional strategic moves include the opening of a new design center in Plano, Texas, set to augment the firm's capabilities in cybersecurity and advanced technology sectors. Recognition continues with accolades such as the induction into the John Deere Supplier Hall of Fame for consistent excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

