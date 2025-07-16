Left Menu

Siby Mining and NIRM Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Blasting Techniques

Siby Mining and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) have signed an agreement to advance controlled blasting technologies across India. The partnership aims to leverage technical expertise to enhance safety and innovation in mining projects, contributing significantly to national development goals in infrastructure and resource extraction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:47 IST
Siby Mining and NIRM Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Blasting Techniques
Dr Sripad Naik, Director (Addl.Charge ), NIRM and Siby M Lukose, Managing Director, Siby Mining exchanging MoU in Bengaluru.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Siby Mining and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., based in Hyderabad, has entered into a significant agreement with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) to push forward controlled blasting technologies in mining and infrastructure sectors across India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by Mr. Siby Lukos, Founder & MD, and Dr. Sripad R Naik, Director (Additional Charge) of NIRM, sets the foundation for collaboration on projects that require innovative blasting solutions. This partnership aims to integrate the technical prowess of both organizations to deliver safe and precise methods in executing critical projects nationwide.

Founded in 2000, Siby Mining is one of India's leading controlled blasting experts, offering services in excavation and rock blasting for various sectors, including national highways and mining operations. Meanwhile, NIRM, an autonomous research entity under the Ministry of Mines, focuses on rock engineering and mechanics, providing scientific and technological services. This collaboration is expected to address challenges in extracting inaccessible coal deposits and improve productivity in infrastructure projects.

Working together on projects like the Chitravati Pumped Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh and previously at the NPCIL Nuclear Power Plant site in Rajasthan, Siby Mining and NIRM are poised to enhance efficiency and safety within the country's mining and infrastructure domains.

Both organizations believe that this partnership will play a crucial role in advancing national development objectives, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025