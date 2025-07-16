Siby Mining and NIRM Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Blasting Techniques

Siby Mining and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., based in Hyderabad, has entered into a significant agreement with the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) to push forward controlled blasting technologies in mining and infrastructure sectors across India.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by Mr. Siby Lukos, Founder & MD, and Dr. Sripad R Naik, Director (Additional Charge) of NIRM, sets the foundation for collaboration on projects that require innovative blasting solutions. This partnership aims to integrate the technical prowess of both organizations to deliver safe and precise methods in executing critical projects nationwide.

Founded in 2000, Siby Mining is one of India's leading controlled blasting experts, offering services in excavation and rock blasting for various sectors, including national highways and mining operations. Meanwhile, NIRM, an autonomous research entity under the Ministry of Mines, focuses on rock engineering and mechanics, providing scientific and technological services. This collaboration is expected to address challenges in extracting inaccessible coal deposits and improve productivity in infrastructure projects.

Working together on projects like the Chitravati Pumped Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh and previously at the NPCIL Nuclear Power Plant site in Rajasthan, Siby Mining and NIRM are poised to enhance efficiency and safety within the country's mining and infrastructure domains.

Both organizations believe that this partnership will play a crucial role in advancing national development objectives, increasing productivity, and ensuring sustainable practices.

