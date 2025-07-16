Left Menu

Technical Glitch Delays Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Mumbai faced nearly a three-hour delay due to a technical glitch, forcing passengers to undergo repeated security checks. The Boeing 777 aircraft was scheduled to leave at 10.15 am but departed at 1.04 pm after additional checks ensured its safety.

The Dubai-bound flight, EK 505, originally set to take off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 10.15 am, eventually departed after necessary checks at 1.04 pm, as per tracking data from flightradar24.com.

Emirates issued an apology, stating the delay was due to essential technical assessments, ensuring the Boeing 777's safety before its eventual safe landing in Dubai at 14.03 local time.

