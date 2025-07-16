Technical Glitch Delays Dubai-Bound Emirates Flight

An Emirates flight bound for Dubai was delayed for almost three hours on Wednesday due to a technical glitch. Passengers had to undergo security checks again following the aircraft issue.

The Dubai-bound flight, EK 505, originally set to take off from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 10.15 am, eventually departed after necessary checks at 1.04 pm, as per tracking data from flightradar24.com.

Emirates issued an apology, stating the delay was due to essential technical assessments, ensuring the Boeing 777's safety before its eventual safe landing in Dubai at 14.03 local time.

