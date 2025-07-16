Vehicle Skids in Kashmir: 8 Injured in Road Accident
A vehicle carrying 12 passengers skidded off the road in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring eight people. The accident occurred on Mughal Road near Padpawan as the vehicle was en route from Rajouri to Kangan.
In Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, a road accident left eight individuals injured when their vehicle veered off the Mughal Road.
The incident took place near Padpawan, with the vehicle carrying a total of 12 passengers.
Authorities confirmed that the group was traveling from Rajouri, Jammu, to Kangan, Ganderbal district.
