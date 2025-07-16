Left Menu

Vehicle Skids in Kashmir: 8 Injured in Road Accident

A vehicle carrying 12 passengers skidded off the road in Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, injuring eight people. The accident occurred on Mughal Road near Padpawan as the vehicle was en route from Rajouri to Kangan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:00 IST
Vehicle Skids in Kashmir: 8 Injured in Road Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir, a road accident left eight individuals injured when their vehicle veered off the Mughal Road.

The incident took place near Padpawan, with the vehicle carrying a total of 12 passengers.

Authorities confirmed that the group was traveling from Rajouri, Jammu, to Kangan, Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025