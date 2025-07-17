Pilot Decisions Under Scrutiny in Air India Crash Investigation

New evidence from the Air India crash investigation has emerged, pointing to pilot decisions as a potential cause for the June 12 disaster. Sources informed the Wall Street Journal that the cockpit recording indicates a deliberate fuel cutoff by the captain shortly after takeoff, raising numerous questions.

The crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which resulted in the tragic loss of 260 lives, is now under intense scrutiny. With fuel interruptions occurring just after liftoff, the aircraft rapidly lost thrust. CCTV footage revealed the deployment of a backup energy source, signaling engine power issues.

Despite these findings, neither Air India nor other aviation bodies have issued safety recommendations or confirmed mechanical failures. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing maintain confidence in the aircraft's safety, while the investigation continues to explore the causes behind this tragic event.