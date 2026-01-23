Laura Dogu Appointed Top U.S. Envoy for Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

In a strategic diplomatic shift, the United States has appointed Laura Dogu as its top envoy for Venezuela, according to the U.S. embassy in Caracas website. Dogu, who has previously served as the ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, steps into the role amid heightened tensions surrounding Venezuelan leadership.

The appointment follows a dramatic scene earlier this month when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a U.S.-led raid and brought to New York to face drug-trafficking charges. A senior State Department official noted the importance of a full-time Chargé d'Affaires at the Venezuela Affairs Unit in Bogota to aid in stabilizing the country.

This development comes as the Trump Administration considers reopening the U.S. embassy in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. U.S. personnel recently conducted an assessment in Caracas as part of a potential phased resumption of embassy operations, reflecting a cautious approach to reestablishing a formal diplomatic presence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)