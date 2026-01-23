Left Menu

Laura Dogu Appointed Top U.S. Envoy for Venezuela Amid Political Unrest

The U.S. has appointed Laura Dogu, a two-time ambassador, as its top envoy for Venezuela. Following the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Dogu will serve as the charge d'affaires at the Venezuela Affairs Unit based in Bogota. This move aligns with efforts to stabilize Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 01:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a strategic diplomatic shift, the United States has appointed Laura Dogu as its top envoy for Venezuela, according to the U.S. embassy in Caracas website. Dogu, who has previously served as the ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, steps into the role amid heightened tensions surrounding Venezuelan leadership.

The appointment follows a dramatic scene earlier this month when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured in a U.S.-led raid and brought to New York to face drug-trafficking charges. A senior State Department official noted the importance of a full-time Chargé d'Affaires at the Venezuela Affairs Unit in Bogota to aid in stabilizing the country.

This development comes as the Trump Administration considers reopening the U.S. embassy in Venezuela's capital, Caracas. U.S. personnel recently conducted an assessment in Caracas as part of a potential phased resumption of embassy operations, reflecting a cautious approach to reestablishing a formal diplomatic presence in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

