Mizoram's Battle Against African Swine Fever: A Costly Challenge

Mizoram has faced significant economic challenges due to the outbreak of African Swine Fever, which has resulted in losses amounting to Rs 963.14 crore since it began in 2021. The state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department reported the death of 68,172 pigs as a result of the epidemic.

The department disclosed that over Rs 14 crore has been distributed to farmers affected by the culling of pigs. The outbreak, which started in Lungsen village near the Bangladesh border on March 21, 2021, has had far-reaching effects on the local pig farming industry.

Despite efforts to curb its spread, the disease remains a significant issue, with more than 10,000 families impacted. Losses continue to grow, with 51,301 pigs culled as authorities attempt to control this now endemic crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)