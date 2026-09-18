China's August Disasters Yield $5.38 Billion in Losses

In August, China experienced significant financial impact from natural disasters, with losses totaling 36.03 billion yuan ($5.38 billion). The calamities resulted in 595 casualties and affected over 12.62 million people and 857,400 hectares of crops. The economic consequences underscore the severe toll of natural events on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 09:47 IST
China's August Disasters Yield $5.38 Billion in Losses
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China's Ministry of Emergency Management reported on Friday that the nation suffered direct economic losses amounting to 36.03 billion yuan, which equates to $5.38 billion, due to natural disasters in August.

The disasters resulted in the death or disappearance of 595 individuals. In total, more than 12.62 million people were affected, along with 857,400 hectares of crops.

The report highlights the substantial economic and human toll caused by natural calamities, emphasizing the urgent need for effective disaster management strategies.

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