China's August Disasters Yield $5.38 Billion in Losses

China's Ministry of Emergency Management reported on Friday that the nation suffered direct economic losses amounting to 36.03 billion yuan, which equates to $5.38 billion, due to natural disasters in August.

The disasters resulted in the death or disappearance of 595 individuals. In total, more than 12.62 million people were affected, along with 857,400 hectares of crops.

The report highlights the substantial economic and human toll caused by natural calamities, emphasizing the urgent need for effective disaster management strategies.