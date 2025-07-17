Unraveling the Mystery of the Deadly Air India Crash
India's aircraft accident investigation body announced it is premature to determine the causes behind the Air India crash that resulted in 260 fatalities. The investigation remains ongoing, while reports suggest cockpit recordings indicate a possible fuel flow interruption by the captain.
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India has stated it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the causes of the Air India crash last month that tragically claimed 260 lives.
While the investigation continues, a recent report by the Wall Street Journal has shed light on a pivotal piece of cockpit evidence.
This recording suggests that the captain possibly cut the flow of fuel to the engines, yet the full circumstances remain under review. Officials urge caution against premature assumptions.
