Unraveling the Mystery of the Deadly Air India Crash

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India has stated it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about the causes of the Air India crash last month that tragically claimed 260 lives.

While the investigation continues, a recent report by the Wall Street Journal has shed light on a pivotal piece of cockpit evidence.

This recording suggests that the captain possibly cut the flow of fuel to the engines, yet the full circumstances remain under review. Officials urge caution against premature assumptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)