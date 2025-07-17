California High-Speed Rail Funding Drama

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that he remains confident the administration will overcome any legal disputes against the decision to withdraw $4 billion in federal funding earmarked for California's High-Speed Rail project.

Duffy remarked, "While we were initially supportive of the project, the lack of substantial progress over 16 years and the escalating costs, now over $130 billion, made it necessary to reconsider our involvement."

He emphasized that without a clear funding pathway and completion timeline, the decision to halt financial support was unavoidable.