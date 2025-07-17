California High-Speed Rail Funding Drama
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed confidence in defeating any legal challenges to the decision to cut $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project. Despite initial support for the project, Duffy cited its excessive costs, lack of progress, and unclear completion timeline as reasons for rescission.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that he remains confident the administration will overcome any legal disputes against the decision to withdraw $4 billion in federal funding earmarked for California's High-Speed Rail project.
Duffy remarked, "While we were initially supportive of the project, the lack of substantial progress over 16 years and the escalating costs, now over $130 billion, made it necessary to reconsider our involvement."
He emphasized that without a clear funding pathway and completion timeline, the decision to halt financial support was unavoidable.
