California High-Speed Rail Funding Drama

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed confidence in defeating any legal challenges to the decision to cut $4 billion in funding for California's High-Speed Rail project. Despite initial support for the project, Duffy cited its excessive costs, lack of progress, and unclear completion timeline as reasons for rescission.

Updated: 17-07-2025 22:36 IST
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has stated that he remains confident the administration will overcome any legal disputes against the decision to withdraw $4 billion in federal funding earmarked for California's High-Speed Rail project.

Duffy remarked, "While we were initially supportive of the project, the lack of substantial progress over 16 years and the escalating costs, now over $130 billion, made it necessary to reconsider our involvement."

He emphasized that without a clear funding pathway and completion timeline, the decision to halt financial support was unavoidable.

