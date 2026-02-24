Left Menu

Centre approves construction of 5,000 houses for displaced people in Manipur

Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin PMAY-G for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, after meeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday evening in New Delhi, they said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 24-02-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 11:23 IST
Centre approves construction of 5,000 houses for displaced people in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the construction of 5,000 houses for rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Manipur, officials said. Chouhan cleared the construction of the houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) for the IDPs affected by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, after meeting Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday evening in New Delhi, they said. The Union minister also assured all help to bring peace and normalcy in the state, an official statement said. At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023. Earlier this month, the Manipur government had submitted a proposal for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs. The state government had in January said it aims to resettle 10,000 internally displaced families by March 31. Till date, 16,500 IDPs have been resettled in the state, it had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for claim verification

Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha...

 India
2
Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals cooperation

Cabinet may approve pacts with Germany, Canada for critical minerals coopera...

 India
3
Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

Road crash in UP's Kaushambi leaves two truck drivers dead

 India
4
South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite Supreme Court ruling

South Korea's Hyundai Motor warns US tariff pressure may intensify despite S...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026