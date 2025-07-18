Tragic Miscommunication: Insights into the Air India Crash

The cockpit recordings of the Air India flight that tragically crashed last month reveal a critical moment of uncertainty in the cockpit. Sources report that the captain may have inadvertently cut the fuel flow to the aircraft's engines, as per an early assessment by U.S. officials.

According to an investigative report by Indian authorities, the sequence of events on the ill-fated flight began at 05:47 GMT when the aircraft landed in Ahmedabad. The aircraft later received take-off clearance at 08:07:33 GMT, lifting off at 08:08:39 GMT.

Shortly after liftoff, the engines' fuel supply was cut, stalling the aircraft. Despite attempts to restart the engines, and a distress call of "MAYDAY" by one of the pilots, the aircraft could not maintain altitude, leading to a crash. The tragedy left officials scrambling for answers and initiated a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)