Uttarakhand's Giant Strides: Investment Inflows Cross Rs 1 Lakh Crore

Uttarakhand has attracted investments worth Rs 1 lakh crore following December 2023's Global Investor Summit. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the achievement ahead of an investment festival in Rudrapur. The state's strong infrastructure and peaceful environment have been pivotal in realizing numerous agreements and boosting employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:27 IST
Uttarakhand's economy received a substantial boost with investments surpassing Rs 1 lakh crore since December 2023's Global Investor Summit, according to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The announcement came ahead of a celebratory investment festival in Rudrapur, emphasizing the state's approach in providing industry-friendly infrastructure and a stable environment for investors.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the event, alongside industry representatives. The significant influx of investments across sectors like energy, industry, housing, and tourism indicates a promising landscape for future economic growth in the state.

