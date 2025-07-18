Bihar Becomes Hub for High-Tech Amrit Bharat Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four non-AC Amrit Bharat trains, marking Bihar as the epicenter for these advanced rail services designed for economically weaker segments. This development makes Bihar host to five such trains, catering to the middle class and highlighting the state's importance in this initiative.

Previously, Bihar was already the origin for two Amrit Bharat routes. These new introductions include upgrades such as improved passenger amenities, increased safety measures, and enhanced travel comfort. The trains are equipped with features like foldable snack tables, mobile holders, and advanced safety systems, ensuring a smart and secure journey.

The routes include services from Patna to New Delhi and from Bapudham Motihari in Bihar to Anand Vihar, among others. Railways are planning to expand the reach of these high-tech trains across India, emphasizing their commitment to providing affordable and comfortable travel options for economically disadvantaged communities.