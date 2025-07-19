Markets Steady Amidst Tariff Talk Tensions
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw little change after a report of potential U.S. tariffs on EU goods. Despite record highs and mixed economic indicators, earnings season showcased varied impacts of tariffs. Cryptocurrency stocks rose, while the energy sector dipped due to legal setbacks and profit warnings.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained stable on Friday following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for significant tariffs on European Union products, pushing stocks initially lower before a recovery.
Preliminary data revealed slight changes, with the S&P 500 losing a minor 1.16 points and the Nasdaq gaining 9.33 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones saw a drop, reflecting the market's cautious sentiment toward Trump's proposed economic measures.
Earnings reports underscored mixed results, highlighted by a majority surpassing expectations despite some market fluctuations. Cryptocurrencies experienced gains post-legislative developments, in contrast with the energy sector's decline influenced by financial performances and legal outcomes.
