Markets Steady Amidst Tariff Talk Tensions

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite remained stable on Friday following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is advocating for significant tariffs on European Union products, pushing stocks initially lower before a recovery.

Preliminary data revealed slight changes, with the S&P 500 losing a minor 1.16 points and the Nasdaq gaining 9.33 points. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones saw a drop, reflecting the market's cautious sentiment toward Trump's proposed economic measures.

Earnings reports underscored mixed results, highlighted by a majority surpassing expectations despite some market fluctuations. Cryptocurrencies experienced gains post-legislative developments, in contrast with the energy sector's decline influenced by financial performances and legal outcomes.