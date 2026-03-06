India's Fertiliser Stocks: A Record Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Amidst rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, India's fertiliser inventories have hit record highs, ensuring stable supplies for the upcoming kharif crop season. According to a government statement, stocks have surged to 177.31 lakh tonnes, a significant increase from the previous year's figures.

The Department of Fertilizers assured farmers, stressing their interests remain a priority. With key fertiliser stocks such as urea and DAP well-stocked, the government has also lined up additional shipments to further cement supply stability.

In response to global energy concerns, especially regarding LNG, the fertiliser sector secures top national priority in gas allocations. Continual monitoring of international energy dynamics is underway, with contingency plans ready to offset potential supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)