Defence Stocks Soar Amidst West Asia Geopolitical Tensions

Defence-linked stocks saw a substantial rally on Friday, fueled by escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Major players like Bharat Dynamics surged by nearly 6%, while Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also posted impressive gains.

This surge in defence stocks occurred against the backdrop of a turbulent day in the equity market, with the BSE Sensex tumbling 1,097 points and the NSE Nifty dropping 315.45 points. Experts attribute this investor interest to heightened global security concerns, sparking expectations of increased defence spending and better order visibility for the sector.

The geopolitical tensions intensified following US and Israeli military actions against Iran, resulting in retaliatory strikes affecting American and Israeli military bases across several Gulf states.