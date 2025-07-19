Left Menu

Tragic Capsizing in Halong Bay Amidst Storm Wipha

A tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized in Vietnam's Halong Bay during Storm Wipha, resulting in three fatalities. Rescuers found 12 survivors. The incident disrupted air travel, with flights diverted or grounded. Halong Bay is a popular tourist destination, drawing many visitors for boat tours annually.

A tragic incident unfolded in Vietnam's Halong Bay as a tourist boat carrying 53 individuals capsized amid Storm Wipha. The accident claimed three lives, as confirmed by state media.

Rescue teams have successfully located 12 survivors, while search efforts continue. The tourists' identities remain undisclosed as of now.

Weather disruptions from the storm impacted air travel, causing flight diversions at Noi Bai Airport. Halong Bay, renowned for its scenic beauty, attracts thousands for its boat tours each year.

