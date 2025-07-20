Ghodawat Consumer Ltd: Pioneering Rural Growth and Innovation in FMCG

Ghodawat Consumer Limited is making waves in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector by announcing a significant expansion plan aimed at boosting its rural and international presence. The company, which has built strong brand equity in the non-metro regions, particularly in the rural markets of South Maharashtra and North Karnataka, is targeting Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by FY27, reflecting continuous double-digit growth year-on-year.

The company's CEO, Salloni Ghodawat, emphasized Ghodawat Consumer Ltd's commitment to boosting the local economy by generating tax revenues, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs. The company's revenue surpassed Rs 1,200 crore in the last fiscal year, with significant growth in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. This achievement is coupled with hitting 100 percent of its Annual Operating Plan, a strong brand presence strengthened by actress Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador, and innovative packaging redesign.

Report from Emkay Research indicates smaller FMCG companies in India are outpacing larger competitors due to swift innovation and product alignment with modern consumer preferences, facilitated by modern trade and e-commerce, which now constitute 20 percent of the sector. Ghodawat Consumer is capitalizing on this trend with a remarkable 30 percent increase in retail presence, strategic acquisitions in the healthier snacks and beverages segment, and a vision of becoming plastic-neutral and carbon-neutral by 2030.