Left Menu

Ghodawat Consumer Ltd: Pioneering Rural Growth and Innovation in FMCG

Ghodawat Consumer Limited is set to expand its rural and international footprint with a revenue target of Rs 2,500 crore by FY27, leveraging strong brand equity in non-metro regions. The focus on e-commerce, innovation in health-conscious products, and strategic acquisitions are driving its robust growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:23 IST
Ghodawat Consumer Ltd: Pioneering Rural Growth and Innovation in FMCG
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ghodawat Consumer Limited is making waves in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector by announcing a significant expansion plan aimed at boosting its rural and international presence. The company, which has built strong brand equity in the non-metro regions, particularly in the rural markets of South Maharashtra and North Karnataka, is targeting Rs 2,500 crore in revenue by FY27, reflecting continuous double-digit growth year-on-year.

The company's CEO, Salloni Ghodawat, emphasized Ghodawat Consumer Ltd's commitment to boosting the local economy by generating tax revenues, supporting local businesses, and creating jobs. The company's revenue surpassed Rs 1,200 crore in the last fiscal year, with significant growth in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka. This achievement is coupled with hitting 100 percent of its Annual Operating Plan, a strong brand presence strengthened by actress Raveena Tandon as the brand ambassador, and innovative packaging redesign.

Report from Emkay Research indicates smaller FMCG companies in India are outpacing larger competitors due to swift innovation and product alignment with modern consumer preferences, facilitated by modern trade and e-commerce, which now constitute 20 percent of the sector. Ghodawat Consumer is capitalizing on this trend with a remarkable 30 percent increase in retail presence, strategic acquisitions in the healthier snacks and beverages segment, and a vision of becoming plastic-neutral and carbon-neutral by 2030.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025