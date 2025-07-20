Bhopal Bans E-Rickshaws for Schoolchildren's Safety

The Bhopal district administration has imposed a ban on using e-rickshaws for ferrying schoolchildren, citing significant safety concerns. This move was confirmed by an official announcement on Sunday.

Kaushalendra Singh, the District Collector, emphasized that e-rickshaws are deemed unsafe for transporting young students. 'Ensuring the safety of young students is a matter of utmost importance. Therefore, the transportation of schoolchildren via e-rickshaws is prohibited,' the order stated.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee. Authorities have warned that schools failing to comply with this directive could face substantial penalties.