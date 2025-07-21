Left Menu

Alaska Airlines Battle IT Outage with Ground Stop

Alaska Airlines faced a significant IT outage that affected its operations, leading the company to request a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights. Despite efforts to resolve the issue, residual impacts on their operations are expected to last throughout the evening.

21-07-2025
Alaska Airlines experienced a significant IT outage on their networks, which has substantially impacted their day-to-day operations. The unexpected technical issue led the airline to institute a temporary, system-wide ground stop across both Alaska and Horizon Air flights.

This decision aims to ensure passenger safety and operational reliability until the technical glitch is resolved. The airline has mobilized its technical teams to work swiftly on rectifying the issue and minimizing disruptions.

In the wake of the incident, the company warns that even with prompt action, residual impacts on flight operations and customer schedules may persist throughout the evening as systems return to normal.

