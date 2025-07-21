IT Outage Grounds Alaska Airlines Operations
Alaska Airlines grounded all flights due to an IT outage. The issue was reported around 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, leading to a system-wide ground stop. The outage impacted both Alaska and Horizon Air flights. The airline is assessing the situation and potential financial impacts.
On Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced a significant IT outage, forcing a complete grounding of its flights. This disruption began around 8 p.m. Pacific, with the airline requesting a system-wide ground stop.
The outage impacted both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, prompting concerns about continued operational disruptions throughout the evening. The specific details of the outage remain undisclosed.
The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately provide comments, while Alaska Airlines continues to assess the financial implications of this technical failure.
