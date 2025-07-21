IT Outage Grounds Alaska Airlines Operations

On Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced a significant IT outage, forcing a complete grounding of its flights. This disruption began around 8 p.m. Pacific, with the airline requesting a system-wide ground stop.

The outage impacted both Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, prompting concerns about continued operational disruptions throughout the evening. The specific details of the outage remain undisclosed.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately provide comments, while Alaska Airlines continues to assess the financial implications of this technical failure.

(With inputs from agencies.)