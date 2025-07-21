Chaos Erupts at Ranchi Airport: Technical Snag Grounds Delhi Flight
Air India Express faced chaos at Ranchi Airport after a Delhi-bound flight was cancelled due to a technical snag. Passengers were left frustrated, arguing with staff about rescheduling. The airline offered several accommodations, highlighting their commitment to safety during the unplanned disruption.
Air India Express issued an apology for the cancellation of a Delhi-bound flight due to a technical snag, stressing its dedication to safety. The abrupt cancellation led to chaos at Ranchi Airport as passengers engaged in heated exchanges with airline staff regarding rescheduling options.
The low-cost carrier extended various options to the inconvenienced passengers, including re-accommodation on alternate flights, complimentary rescheduling, or a full refund. The airline assured that passenger safety remains paramount in their operations decisions.
Ranchi Airport Director RR Maurya confirmed the Air India Express flight AIX 1200 was slated for a 6 pm departure on Sunday but was grounded due to technical issues. Subsequently, some passengers were shifted to other flights, while others faced ticket cancellations.
