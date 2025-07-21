Chaos Erupts at Ranchi Airport: Technical Snag Grounds Delhi Flight

Air India Express issued an apology for the cancellation of a Delhi-bound flight due to a technical snag, stressing its dedication to safety. The abrupt cancellation led to chaos at Ranchi Airport as passengers engaged in heated exchanges with airline staff regarding rescheduling options.

The low-cost carrier extended various options to the inconvenienced passengers, including re-accommodation on alternate flights, complimentary rescheduling, or a full refund. The airline assured that passenger safety remains paramount in their operations decisions.

Ranchi Airport Director RR Maurya confirmed the Air India Express flight AIX 1200 was slated for a 6 pm departure on Sunday but was grounded due to technical issues. Subsequently, some passengers were shifted to other flights, while others faced ticket cancellations.

(With inputs from agencies.)