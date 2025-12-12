Left Menu

IndiGo Appoints Aviation Expert to Investigate Flight Disruptions

IndiGo's board has enlisted an external aviation expert to conduct a root-cause analysis following flight disruptions. The analysis aims to address operational challenges such as manpower planning and crew shortages. This decision follows DGCA's dismissal of four Flight Operations Inspectors amid ongoing investigations.

In a significant move, IndiGo's board announced on Friday the appointment of an external aviation expert to examine recent flight disruptions. This expert will produce a comprehensive report to help address these operational challenges, as revealed in the company's statement.

The board has engaged Aviation Advisors LLC for a detailed review. This announcement coincided with IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer Isidre Porqueras being questioned by a Directorate General of Civil Aviation panel. The panel's mandate includes evaluating manpower planning and the airline's systems for acclimating to new pilot duty and rest regulations, effective November 1.

In a connected development, the DGCA has terminated the contracts of four Flight Operations Inspectors due to operational issues at IndiGo. The inspectors ensure aviation safety through monitoring and regulations. With orders to submit daily reports and a crisis management group already set, scrutiny on IndiGo's operations will intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

